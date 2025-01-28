Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $520.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.