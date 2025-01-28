Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $520.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
