Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

