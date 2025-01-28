Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,520,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 540,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

