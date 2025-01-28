Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

