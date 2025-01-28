Matthews International Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 67.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.