Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $23.01 Million Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247,339 shares during the period. Grab comprises about 4.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grab by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $53,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Grab by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. China Renaissance lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

