Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 59,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,726. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

