Maze Therapeutics Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (MAZE)

Maze Therapeutics (MAZE) is planning to raise $125 million in an IPO on Friday, January 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,800,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Maze Therapeutics generated $167.5 million in revenue and $63.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $685.2 million.

J.P.Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink and Guggenheim Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Maze Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. (Incorporated in Delaware) We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.Â Our Compass platform has been purpose-built to inform all phases of our drug discovery and development process through clinical trial design.Â We are currently advancing two wholly owned lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for chronic kidney disease, or CKD. Our goal is to bring novel precision medicines to patients to maximize our impact on human health. CKD is a serious, progressive condition that affects approximately 37Â million patients in the United States, where it is expected to be the fifth most prevalent chronic disease by 2040. Current treatments for CKD consider patients as falling into clinical categories and focus on slowing the progression of disease, but do not target the underlying genetic drivers of disease. Our lead programs are designed to phenocopy, or mimic, the protective effects of certain genetic variants that are associated with reduced disease burden and improved kidney function in distinct groups of CKD patients. Our most advanced lead program, MZE829, is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of apolipoprotein L1, or APOL1, for the treatment of patients with APOL1 kidney disease, or AKD, which is estimated to affect over one million patients in the United States alone. Although the link between APOL1 variants and renal dysfunction has been known for over a decade, we have identified a new protective variant that underpins our therapeutic approach for MZE829 and may ultimately allow us to address a broader population of AKD than has previously been possible in the clinical setting. In October 2024, we reported results for our Phase 1 clinical trial of MZE829, in which we enrolled 111 healthy patients who received either single or multiple ascending doses of 20 mg to 480Â mg of MZE829 administered daily. Treatment was well tolerated with no severe adverse events or serious adverse events reported in patients treated with single doses up to 480 mg and multiple doses of up to 350 mg daily for seven days. Dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, or PK, was observed with low variability (10-40%) across doses. We initiated a Phase 2 trial of MZE829 in November 2024 and expect to dose our first patient in the first quarter of 2025 and to report proof of concept data in the first quarter of 2026. Our second lead program, MZE782, is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the solute transporter SLC6A19, a novel CKD target, with the potential to address approximately five million of the CKD patients in the United States with inadequate responses to currently available CKD therapies. Beyond its use as a potential standalone therapy, MZE782 may also provide a significant benefit to patients in combination with standard of care,Â including as a complementary treatment to current approved regimens or as an alternative option for those patients who do not adequately respond to todayâ€™s standard of care. We initiated a Phase 1 trial of MZE782 in September 2024 and expect to report initial data from this trial in the second half of 2025. In addition to CKD, we believe MZE782 may provide benefit to patients suffering from the genetically defined metabolic disease, phenylketonuria, or PKU. Following our ongoing Phase 1 trial of MZE782, we plan to conduct a parallel Phase 2 clinical trial to explore MZE782 as a potential treatment of PKU. Our Compass platform supportsÂ end-to-endÂ variant identification and functionalization capabilities as well as advanced research tools and methodologies for drug development.Â We believe the process of variant functionalization, or understanding how genetic variants function to affect the course of disease, is a foundational aspect of precision medicine and one of the core capabilities that sets us apart from others in the field. Our programs Our Compass platform is the foundation for all our programs. Compass has generated three clinical stage programs in the past five years: MZE829 and MZE782, which we wholly own, and MZE001, which we partnered. In addition to these clinical stage programs, Compass has generated research programs that are being developed by us or by other biotechnology companies through exclusive licensing or spin-out arrangements. Our clinical pipeline Our wholly owned clinical pipeline consists of small molecule precision medicines for patients living with common diseases. We are focused on renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic, or CVRM, diseases, including obesity.Â MZE829 and MZE782 are our lead programs. In areas outside of our CVRM focus, we have an additional program in development, MZE001 in Pompe disease, through a partnership arrangement with ShionogiÂ & Co., Ltd., or Shionogi. Note: Net income and licensing revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note: Maze Therapeutics filed an S-1/A on Jan. 27, 2025, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 7.8 million shares at a price range of $15.00 to $17.00 to raise $124.8 million, if priced at the $16.00 mid-point. Background: Maze Therapeutics filed its S-1 for its IPO without disclosing the terms, according to the filing dated Jan. 7, 2025. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100 million.)Â “.

Maze Therapeutics was founded in 2017 and has 121 employees. The company is located at 171 Oyster Point Blvd., Suite 300 South San Francisco, California 94080 (650) 850-5070 and can be reached via phone at (650) 850-5070 or on the web at http://www.mazetx.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.