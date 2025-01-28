MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 650,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after buying an additional 406,747 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

