MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,223 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,666,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after purchasing an additional 869,727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

