McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.07 and its 200-day moving average is $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.