McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 183,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.21. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

