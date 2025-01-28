Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medical Marijuana Trading Up 33.3 %
MJNA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 22,248,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065,172. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Medical Marijuana
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Marijuana
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.