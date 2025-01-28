Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana Trading Up 33.3 %

MJNA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 22,248,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065,172. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

