Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.