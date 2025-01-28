Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

