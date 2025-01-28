M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Declares GBX 2.09 Dividend

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Performance

M&G Credit Income Investment stock opened at GBX 97.33 ($1.21) on Tuesday. M&G Credit Income Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About M&G Credit Income Investment

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

