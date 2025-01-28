Midway Limited (ASX:MWY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 30.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Midway’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Midway Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.64.
About Midway
