Midway Limited (ASX:MWY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 30.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Midway’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Midway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Get Midway alerts:

About Midway

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Midway Limited engages in the production, processing, and export of woodfibre in Australia, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Woodfibre, Forestry Logistics, and Plantation Management segments. The company provides support services to third parties engaged in growing woodfibre, including harvest and haul; supplies biomass woodchips and sawdust; and planation management services, comprising silviculture services.

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.