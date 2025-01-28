Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MTX opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.91 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

