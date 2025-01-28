Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stake Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 440.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,757 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

