Moore Clark Sells 125,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 125,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,080,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,053.84. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PED traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 631,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PED shares. D. Boral Capital lowered their target price on shares of PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

