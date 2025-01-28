Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total value of $1,911,751.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,026.71. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,071.00 to $1,432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,105.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,140.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,077.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a PE ratio of 177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.