Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.