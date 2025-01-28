Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %
HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
