Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,642 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 211,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.