Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

