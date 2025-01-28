Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

