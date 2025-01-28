Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 99,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,664,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.40.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $488.84 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

