Nasdaq (NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1,227,912.19 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nasdaq Price Performance
NDAQ opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
