Nasdaq (NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1,227,912.19 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.