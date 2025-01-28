NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 125,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

