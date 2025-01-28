Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $971.89 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $415.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

