Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $971.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $999.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.