Next Level Private LLC Purchases 11,876 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,318,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,059,000 after acquiring an additional 786,394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 221,583 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,309,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 122,266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 893,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

