NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after buying an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.