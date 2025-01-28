Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Nextracker had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 559.17%.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.04. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.