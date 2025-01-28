Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 2,833 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,213 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,872,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,897,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 323,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 460,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 68,809 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.