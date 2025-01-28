Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.44. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $484.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

