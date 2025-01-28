Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,263,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

