Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,683.20. The trade was a 34.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

