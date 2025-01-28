Nintendo (NTDOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Nintendo to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $2,316,020.00 billion for the quarter. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.730 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts expect Nintendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

