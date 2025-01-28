Northwest Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

