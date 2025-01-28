Northwest Financial Advisors Buys 8,382 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Northwest Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 298,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JHMD stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

