Northwest Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 803.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $194.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

