Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases 3,940 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 2.6% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,198,000 after purchasing an additional 85,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

