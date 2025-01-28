NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRXP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NRXP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 333,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.08. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 84,634 shares in the company, valued at $99,021.78. The trade was a 89.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.33% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

