Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NRIX stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 576,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.14. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $86,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $818,818.72. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,281. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $227,158. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

