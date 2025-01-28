Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
NYSE:NTR opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
