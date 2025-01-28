Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NUW traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
