ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

ONEOK Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

