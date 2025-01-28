Oppenheimer Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $111.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

NYSE CF opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $386,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $1,690,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

