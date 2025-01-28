PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Boosted by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

