Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 166,051 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

