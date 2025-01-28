Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 78,037.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $54,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $13,874,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.